Feb 08, 2021
GLAXO (GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited)

GSK Consumer Health Pakistan appoints Farhan Muhammad Haroon as CEO

*The company informed that the incoming Farhan Muhammad Haroon will assume the charge of the company effective 1 April 2021.
Ali Ahmed 08 Feb 2021

The Board of Directors of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical giant, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited has appointed Farhan Muhammad Haroon as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company in place of Sohail Ahmed Matin.

“This is to inform shareholders that after an esteemed and outstanding career, Sohail Ahmed Matin will be retiring as the Chief Executive Officer of GSK Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited (Company) effective 31 March 2021,” said the company in a statement.

GSK informed that the incoming Farhan Muhammad Haroon will assume the charge of the company effective 1 April 2021.

“Haroon has been with GSK for over 10 years. His last assignment was Audit Account Director, of the GSK Global Audit & Assurance function. Previously Haroon also served as the Finance Director and a member of the Board of Directors of the Company,” said GSK.

“During his time with GSK, Haroon has led various key local and above country restructurings, M&As and change management projects. He has performed multiple leadership roles in Finance, Distributor Management, E2E Supply Chain, In-Country Shared Services and played key business partnering roles with Supply Chain, Legal, HR and Site operations, through which he has contributed to the success of the Company,” it added.

GSK GlaxoSmithKline GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited

