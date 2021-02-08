World
Greece hit by power cuts after fire breaks out at power station
08 Feb 2021
ATHENS: Regions across Greece were hit by power cuts on Sunday night after a fire broke out at a high-voltage power station in a suburb of Athens, the fire brigade and officials at the country's power grid operator, ADMIE, said.
About 12 firefighters with four engines were battling the flames at the power station in Aspropyrgos, in the west of Athens.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but one ADMIE official said it was probably a technical failure.
Localities in Greece affected by the power outage include the cities of Athens and Piraeus as well as areas in the Peloponnese peninsula.
