UNSC Report acknowledges Pakistan's actions against terrorists

ISLAMABAD: The 27th report of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has acknowledged Pakistan's actions against terrorists as despite India's accusations against Pakistan, United Nations appreciated Pakistan's endeavours for ensuring peace for all.

In the report, it had claimed that Pakistan was determined to take action against terrorist organizations and groups perpetrating violence in the region.

The report said that the Inter Services Public Relations Director General (DG ISPR) presented the dossier on Indian support to terrorist organizations against Pakistan.

The report had made significant indications including the United States had recognized Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamat Ul Ahrar (JUA) terrorists based in Afghanistan as a threat to Pakistan.

The TTP has been responsible for 100 "cross-border" attacks in the past three months on Pakistan.

Pakistan had consistently highlighted the threat of terrorism posed by the TTP, the report said.

UN monitoring report pointed to arrest of terrorist financiers in Pakistan and freezing of assets of institutions.

Five groups - Shehryar Mehsud, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Hizb-ul-Ahrar, Amjad Farooqi Group and Usman Saifullah Group - have announced an alliance with the TTP, the report highlighted.

"TTP integration has increased the threat of terrorism for Pakistan and the region," the report said.

The grouping had increased the strength of the TTP that had resulted intensified attacks, the UNSC report said adding, the TTP was responsible for more than 100 cross-border attacks between July and October 2020.

"The TTP's fighting strength is between 2,500 and 6,000."

Pakistan sent a dossier to the United Nations on Indian funding to the TTP and JUA.

The Security Council's committee on sanctions had also notified these two terrorists groups, the report said.