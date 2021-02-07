Pakistan, UAE agree to continue working closely for enhancing bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to continue working closely for enhancing bilateral ties as well as cooperation in multilateral organizations.

The understanding to this effect was reached during telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders reaffirmed the existing close fraternal relations between Pakistan and the UAE and reiterated the resolve to further solidify and strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and UAE Crown Prince, who is also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged views on COVID-19 pandemic and other regional and international issues of mutual interest.