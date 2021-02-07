ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL holds free eye camps in Sui, Dera Bugti

07 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in partnership with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital organised two free-of-cost eye camps in Sui and Dera Bugti, Balochistan to reach deserving local communities around its flagship Sui Gas Field.

Surgical eye camps are an annual feature of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme.

The three-day eye camp at Dera Bugti was held at District Headquarters Hospital between January 28 and 30, while the other one was held at PPL-funded Public Welfare Hospital, Sui between February 1 and 3.

Overall, the camps provided free-of-cost consultation, treatment and medicines to over 3,000 patients. Among these, more than 1,500 were given optical glasses and over 355 patients underwent cataract surgeries.

These eye camps, organised by PPL around its producing fields, for over a decade, have benefitted local communities in remote areas through provision of quality consultation, latest onsite surgical technology and medicines.—PR

