Over 7,300 frontline workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Sindh

Sindh has administered coronavirus vaccine to over 7,300 frontline workers so far, the provincial health department informed on Saturday.

As per details, during the drive, 1,192 health workers were administered at Karachi’s Khaliq Dina Hall vaccination centre, 462 health workers received jabs at Jinnah Hospital, 558 vaccine shots at Dow University Ojha Campus, 551 vaccine shots at Qatar Hospital Orangi, 255 vaccine jabs at Sindh Government Hospital, New Karachi and 615 frontline workers were vaccinated at Liaquatabad Hospital in Karachi.

Moreover, about 268 workers were vaccinated at Children Hospital, 722 workers received vaccine shots at Sindh Government and 881 health workers were administered COVID vaccine at Urban Health Unit, Thaddo Nalo in Malir.

At Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences 724 frontline workers received vaccine shots, while 1,121 frontline workers received corona vaccine shots at Shaheed Benazirabad MCH Centre, according to the data released by the health department.