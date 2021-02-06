ADB funded Oxygen Concentrators handed over to Pakistan

Some 220 Oxygen Concentrators worth $331,000 funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), were handed over to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

An Oxygen Concentrator is a critical life-saving device used for treating patients suffering from coronavirus infection, birth asphyxia and complicated pneumonia. Oxygen Concentrators recieved by M/o NHSRC have been shipped to seven major cities in the country including Islamabad, for installation in public health facilities.

“Our nationally coordinated efforts have indeed helped Pakistan to effectively tackle the Pandemic so far. I am thankful to all stakehokders and partners including ADB and UNICEF who joined hands been since the pandemic landed in Pakistan,” said Dr. Rana Muhammad Safdar, Director General (Health), MoNHS,R&C.

“Oxygen Concentrators shall upbuild the capacity of our health facilities to effectively manage moderately symptomatic patients close to their place of residence and thus help in reducing load on major hospitals. In addition to the initial grant of $500,000 which has been utilized for acquiring Personal Protective Equipment and Oxygen Concentrators, ADB has also provided an additional $20,00,000 to help Pakistan strengthen its efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds will be used to acquire life-saving medical supplies, diagnostic and laboratory facilities, and other critical equipment for communities affected by the pandemic.

“Since the outbreak of COVID-19, ADB moved swiftly to support the people and the government of Pakistan in responding to the challenge,” said ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang.