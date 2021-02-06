ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'Britain's worst Zoom meeting' goes viral

AFP 06 Feb 2021

LONDON: Parish councils have long been seen as the genteel backbone of local democracy in towns and villages across England, overseeing the upkeep of bus stops, and the maintainance of footpaths and street lighting.

But one group of parish councillors has been accused of holding "Britain's worst Zoom meeting", after a chaotic and frequently aggressive online session.

Britain's tabloid newspapers on Friday bestowed the dubious accolade on the online meeting of Handforth Parish Council after YouTube highlights garnered hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

The uploaded footage made the principal characters in the Zoom spat - council chairman Brian Tolver and clerk Jackie Weaver - overnight celebrities.

Like so many video conferencing calls, the meeting of the council in northwest England in December was plagued by technical problems. Members forget to turn their mics off, one councillor interrupts to take a phone call and participants arriving late aren't sure if the meeting has officially started.

But simmering tensions from the start between Tolver and his nemesis Weaver boil over on an issue of bureaucracy - whether the meeting has been called legally and who was in charge.

"You have no authority here, Jackie Weaver! No authority at all!" Tolver bellows down the camera after the clerk threatens to eject him from the meeting.

Moments later, Weaver quietly carries out her earlier threat and kicks the chairman out.

After she suggests a vote for a replacement, vice-chairman Aled Brewerton erupts.

"I take charge!" he says before telling Weaver to "read the standing orders".

"Read them and understand them!" Brewerton shouts before he in turn is booted out of the virtual meeting by Weaver.

As the footage has made its way into the mainstream media, the spat has gained momentum in the public sphere.

"I'm not actually sure who was in charge," Weaver told BBC radio on Friday in one of several media appearances.

Tolver has remained steadfast in his own view and called Weaver's actions an "appalling attack on democratic rights".

Like many organisations forced to limit numbers or shut offices completely due to the coronavirus, the UK parliament has had to adapt its own proceedings to include virtual contributions. Even in parliament proceedings have occasionally been beset by internet connection problems but have never included an expletive within their first 30 seconds, as was the case in Handforth.

Coronavirus Zoom UK Parliament local democracy Aled Brewerton

'Britain's worst Zoom meeting' goes viral

Vitol places lowest offers for Pakistan LNG buy tender in April

Govt mulling slapping additional taxes on cars from next week

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Automation of USC: Utilization of Rs2.3bn Covid funds opposed

Gur production: ‘Govt must allow setting up of mini/micro sugar mills’

$43bn deal for ‘world’s biggest’ offshore wind farm in South Korea

COAS praises Kashmiris for valiant struggle

President condemns ‘demographic apartheid’

India can never win Kashmiris over: PM

Cross-border network along CPEC routes: Hafeez-led body clears phase-II of Pak-China OFC project

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.