Hong Kong shares begin with new gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off with gains Friday morning after Wall Street chalked up new record highs, with investors growing increasingly confident in the global economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.94 percent, or 274.60 points, to 29,388.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 percent, or 9.81 points, to 3,511.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.29 percent, or 6.83 points, to 2,360.10.