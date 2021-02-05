Markets
Hong Kong shares begin with new gains
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.94 percent, or 274.60 points, to 29,388.10.
05 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks kicked off with gains Friday morning after Wall Street chalked up new record highs, with investors growing increasingly confident in the global economic recovery.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.94 percent, or 274.60 points, to 29,388.10.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.28 percent, or 9.81 points, to 3,511.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.29 percent, or 6.83 points, to 2,360.10.
Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS
Hong Kong shares begin with new gains
Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO
Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations
Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today
Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted
Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC
RLNG prices increased
Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra
Read more stories
Comments