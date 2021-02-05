Lucky Cement bags Int'l csr Award

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited won the International Corporate Social Responsibility Award in the category of 'Business Transformation' organized by The Professionals Network (TPN), at the 10th CSR Summit & Awards.

Lucky Cement Limited received this prestigious award in recognition of its efforts towards a sustainable business transformation through the successful integration of customized logistics fleet operations.

The logistics' system does not only strengthen the overall capabilities of the company but is also a source of mass employment in the country as it offers several direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The company also ensures to cover all environmental aspects of its logistics' operation through regular vehicle emission testing of its dedicated fleet.

Speaking on the occasion, Lucky Cement Limited chief operating officer Amin Ganny said, "Lucky Cement being one of the leading cement manufacturers in Pakistan has both the responsibility and opportunity to make contributions in bringing sustainability to the construction industry. We have broadly put resources into executing programs that guarantee sustainability at all levels of our business activities."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021