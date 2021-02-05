ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Customs matters: Pakistan, Tajikistan sign agreement

05 Feb 2021

DUSHANBE: An Agreement between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Republic of Tajikistan on “Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters” was signed on Thursday in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Imran Haider, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Tajikistan and Karimzoda Khurshed Abdurahman, Chairman, Customs Service, Republic of Tajikistan signed the said agreement on behalf of their respective governments.

The said agreement would promote co-operation between the Customs authorities of the two countries through exchange of Customs-related information including Customs regulations. It also provides for training and research opportunities for Customs officials of both the brotherly countries.

It is yet another milestone in the growing bi-lateral relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan .Both countries have until now signed 65 bilateral agreements in different spheres to boost bilateral ties. The agreement signed also reflects the will of the leadership in both countries to further friendly relations.—PR

