Markets
Last date of renunciation/payment
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
05 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.
==================================================================================================
Company Trading in Last Date of Last Date for Premium/
L/Right w.e.f. Trading Payment/Ren. Discount
==================================================================================================
BRR Guardian Mod. 30.12.2020 21.01.2021 28.01.2021 -
Al Shaheer
Corporation Ltd 13.01.2021 03.02.2021 11.02.2021 -
Gillttee Pakistan Ltd. 14.01.2021 04.02.2021 12.02.2021 -
Shell Pakistan Ltd. 19.01.2021 10.02.2021 17.02.2021 Prem 65%
Loads Limited 26.01.2021 17.02.2021 24.02.2021 -
Ghani Glass Ltd. 28.01.2021 19.02.2021 26.02.2021 -
Ghani Global Glass Ltd. 01.02.2021 3.02.2021 02.03.2021 -
==================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
