Kibor interbank offered rates
05 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (February 4, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.79 7.29
2-Week 6.86 7.36
1-Month 6.93 7.43
3-Month 7.09 7.34
6-Month 7.32 7.57
9-Month 7.44 7.94
1-Year 7.50 8.00
==========================
Data source: SBP
