APP 04 Feb 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif till Feb 18 in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the proceedings, wherein the jail authorities produced Khwaja Muhammad Asif on expiry of his judicial remand term.

A counsel for Khwaja Asif requested the court for granting permission to four businessmen and family members to meet Khwaja Asif in jail, while submitting an application for the purpose.

To a court query, the counsel explained that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched investigations about Tariq Mir Company and the businessmen were related to the company.

A NAB prosecutor also apprised the court that the inquiry against Khwaja Asif had been upgraded to an investigation.

The court allowed four businessmen to meet Khwaja Asif in jail and adjourned further hearing till February 18.

NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and Section 3 of Anti-Money Laundering Act. It alleged that assets of Khwaja Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income.

The Bureau also stated that Khwaja Asif claimed to receive Rs130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence during the investigations. The Bureau also alleged that Khwaja Asif was running a benami company.

Assets case: Court extends Kh Asif's judicial remand till Feb 18

