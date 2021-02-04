Paragon City case: Court grants one-time exemption to Saad Rafique

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to former railways minister Khwaja Saad Rafique in the Paragon City case.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Khwaja Salman Rafique appeared.

A counsel for Khwaja Saad Rafique apprised the court that his client could not appear due to engagements and requested for granting a one-time exemption from personal appearance to him, while submitting an application for the purpose.

The counsel for Khwaja brothers also cross examined NAB witness, Tehsildar Aslam Gujjar, during the hearing.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till February 11 and summoned three more witnesses on the next date of hearing, while allowing Khwaja Saad Rafique's application for exemption.

NAB had alleged that Khwaja brothers, through their benamidars and with the abetment of former MPA Butt and Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process.

It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services.