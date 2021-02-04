World
Italy's Draghi's talks with parties over government to end Saturday
- Draghi, who received a mandate to try to form a new cabinet after the resignation of outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte.
- He will meet the main parties on Friday and Saturday, finishing with the right-wing League and finally the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.
04 Feb 2021
ROME: Italy's prime minister designate Mario Draghi will conclude his formal consultations with parties to try to form a government on Saturday, the parliament's press office said in a statement.
Draghi, who received a mandate to try to form a new cabinet after the resignation of outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte, will begin his talks on Thursday at 1430 GMT, when he meets the smallest groups in parliament.
He will meet the main parties on Friday and Saturday, finishing with the right-wing League and finally the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.
PM instructs officials to prepare proposals for bringing down prices of commodities
Italy's Draghi's talks with parties over government to end Saturday
CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure
Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen
Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX
IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?
Read more stories
Comments