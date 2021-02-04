Italy's Draghi's talks with parties over government to end Saturday

ROME: Italy's prime minister designate Mario Draghi will conclude his formal consultations with parties to try to form a government on Saturday, the parliament's press office said in a statement.

Draghi, who received a mandate to try to form a new cabinet after the resignation of outgoing premier Giuseppe Conte, will begin his talks on Thursday at 1430 GMT, when he meets the smallest groups in parliament.

He will meet the main parties on Friday and Saturday, finishing with the right-wing League and finally the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement.