Missing persons case: Making JITs is wastage of time: SHC

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed interior secretary to submit reports on the recovery of missing persons in the next hearing of the case.

A SHC bench, headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto, heard the petition seeking recovery of missing persons. The court expressed anger over the absence of a representative from the Attorney General's Office and summoned the Deputy Attorney General.

It ordered the Deputy Attorney General to represent the federation in missing persons cases. “Making Joint Investigation Team (JITs) is a wastage of time," Justice Phulapoto said.

The court remarked that fake and paper reports were being presented in the court. “Investigating officers are unable to do anything,” the court observed. High-level steps will have to be taken to recover the missing persons, the court-ordered. The court also sought reports from detention centers of KP.

It said it must be told either the missing persons from Karachi are being held in detention centers in Karachi.