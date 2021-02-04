Pakistan
Fawad terms new LG system as game changer
- The federal minister said that there will be direct elections this year under this new system.
04 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that the new local government system approved by the Prime Minister Imran Khan in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to be a game changer.
In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the elected chairman or mayor of the entire district will be responsible for all local administrative matters. After this system, practically there will be no need to make new provinces.
The federal minister said that there will be direct elections this year under this new system.
PM instructs officials to prepare proposals for bringing down prices of commodities
Fawad terms new LG system as game changer
CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure
Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen
Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX
IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?
Read more stories
Comments