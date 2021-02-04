ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Pakistan

Rupee gains 20 paisas against US dollar

  • Buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs159.8 and Rs160.5 respectively.
APP 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 20 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs159.98 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs160.18.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs159.8 and Rs160.5 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 90 paisas and closed at Rs191.95 against the last day’s trading of Rs 192.85, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.52, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.57 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs217.37 as compared to its last closing of Rs218.94.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisas each to close at Rs 43.55 and Rs 42.65 respectively.

US dollar Rupee

