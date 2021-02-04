World
Britain condemns detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
- They must be released immediately and have charges removed. There must be no backsliding from democracy.
04 Feb 2021
LONDON: Britain condemns the detention of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected officials, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.
"They must be released immediately and have charges removed. There must be no backsliding from democracy. The UK is consulting with international partners on next steps," Raab said on Twitter.
CJP holds management responsible for PSM's downfall, says will order its closure today
Britain condemns detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen
Pakistan to receive 17.2 million COVID-19 doses through COVAX
IMF warns of 'uneven' Mideast recovery with lopsided vaccine rollout
'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion
COVID-19 claims 31 lives, infects 1,508 in 24 hours
Shehbaz Sharif's condition deteriorates, shifted to Lahore hospital
Govt inches closer to its Senate majority goal
Tickets to be awarded on merit: PM
What actually constitutes ‘corrupt practice’?
Senate polls schedule on 11th: ECP
Read more stories
Comments