NACTA issues alert against major terrorist attack

KARACHI: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) on Wednesday issued alert after intelligence agencies warned of a major terrorist attack in Karachi.

Sources privy to security affairs told that terrorists are planning to target important government buildings in coming days, and vehicle carrying ammunition has been prepared in Karachi’s suburbs.

The terrorists are planning suicide and other attack using a car or a rickshaw. The NACTA, which had also issued an alert on January 8 in Karachi – directed police, Rangers and other concerned departments to ensure safety measures in the metropolis.