PU holds International Social Work Conference

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul maal Syed Yawer Abbas Bukhari has said that by using...
Recorder Report 04 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul maal Syed Yawer Abbas Bukhari has said that by using scientific methods, social workers can solve problems of individuals, groups, and communities in a better way. He was addressing International Social Work Conference under the umbrella of Punjab University, here on Wednesday.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Chairperson Department of Social Work Prof Dr Syeda Mahnaz Hassan, scholars from international and local universities and other social scientists were present in the conference.

“It is a great honor for me to be a part of this marvelous event of 1st International Social Work Conference which held on the theme ‘Contemporary social work education and practices, challenges and prospects’,” said the minister. “Let me say, he further said, social work was one of the priorities of Messengers and Prophets and angels also do the same job by the order of Almighty”.

Syed Yawer Abbas Bukhari while welcoming the commencement of International Conference on Social Work said that his point of view is very clear “Social workers are often referred to as givers. The life of social workers is all about taking care of others and assuring their comfort”. He observed that social workers were not degree holders in the past decades but now, there are many specializations to assure better progress and output from the social network handlers.

