Fawad Chaudhry announces Pakistan’s ‘biggest scholarship’

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday announced the ‘biggest scholarship in Pakistan’ which will accord scholarship from matriculation to Ph.D.

The development was made during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology chaired by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed.

It was decided that Rs10,000 per month will be awarded to 10 matric toppers of each district, while the FA planned to give Rs12,000 per month to the first 10 toppers of each district.

"After 15 years we have completed the boards of various agencies of the ministry," said Fawad Chaudhry.

In addition, the federal minister further said that dialysis machines will soon be manufactured in the country.

Chaudhry also announced that Pakistan will start making health devices from this year in the country.

Moreover he said, "Bringing an electronic vehicle is a great achievement for us."