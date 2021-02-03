ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.91 (0.62%)
BR30 26,005 Increased By ▲ 61.29 (0.24%)
KSE100 46,929 Increased By ▲ 348.45 (0.75%)
KSE30 19,561 Increased By ▲ 162.49 (0.84%)
Hong Kong shares flip to gains on demand from mainland investors

  • At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 58.76 points or 0.2% at 29,307.46. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.37% to 11,651.84.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

BEIJING: Hong Kong shares reversed earlier losses to close higher on Wednesday, helped by tech and energy firms following continuous demand from mainland investors seeking lower-valued stocks.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 58.76 points or 0.2% at 29,307.46. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.37% to 11,651.84.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.7%, while the IT sector rose 1.92%. The financial sector shed 0.15% and the property sector dipped 0.71%.

** Mainland investors on Wednesday poured a net HK$12.3 billion ($1.59 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking mainland and the Asian financial hub, attracted by their low valuations.

** In January, the southbound purchases totalled HK$310 billion, the highest on a monthly basis, according to HKEX.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 35.23% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.46% at 3,517.31, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.29%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.35%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 1%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4578 per US dollar at 0819 GMT, down 0.02%.

Hong Kong shares Hang Seng Index Hang Seng China Enterprises index HKEX

