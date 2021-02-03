ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.11%)
ASC 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.86%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1%)
AVN 104.15 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.06%)
BOP 9.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
DGKC 119.30 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.26%)
EPCL 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.05%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 18.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
HASCOL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.91%)
HUBC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.38%)
HUMNL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
JSCL 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1%)
KAPCO 43.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
MLCF 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
PAEL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.31%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.75%)
PRL 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.3%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 45.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.71%)
TRG 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.76%)
UNITY 36.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,027 Increased By ▲ 35.82 (0.72%)
BR30 26,126 Increased By ▲ 181.86 (0.7%)
KSE100 46,961 Increased By ▲ 380.64 (0.82%)
KSE30 19,577 Increased By ▲ 177.99 (0.92%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Taiwan's January exports seen up for seventh month in row

  • Taiwan's exports have been helped by demand for laptops and tablets to support the work-from-home trend during the pandemic.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's exports in January likely rose for a seventh straight month, a Reuters poll showed, lifted by strong demand for electronic goods as people continue to work and study from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and as new smartphones are released.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for hi-tech gadgets.

It is a key supplier to Apple Inc, which cornered nearly a quarter of the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter, making it the world's biggest seller.

The median forecasts from the poll of 11 analysts ranged widely between a growth of 3% and 32.2% amid uncertainties over the coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted the global supply chain and sent major economies into recession.

Exports were seen climbing 15% last month, although off a low base as the long Lunar New Year holiday fell in January last year.

In December, they beat expectations to jump 12%.

Imports were seen growing 14.7% in January, after eking out a 0.9% rise in the prior month.

The trade data will be released on Monday.

Taiwan's exports have been helped by demand for laptops and tablets to support the work-from-home trend during the pandemic.

The consumer price index (CPI) was tipped to rise just 0.04% from a year earlier, compared with a slight increase of 0.06% in December.

Inflation data will be released on Friday.

Apple Consumer Price Index coronavirus case Taiwan's exports

Taiwan's January exports seen up for seventh month in row

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen

US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal

Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses

NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP

Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters