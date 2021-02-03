Taiwan's January exports seen up for seventh month in row

TAIPEI: Taiwan's exports in January likely rose for a seventh straight month, a Reuters poll showed, lifted by strong demand for electronic goods as people continue to work and study from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and as new smartphones are released.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for hi-tech gadgets.

It is a key supplier to Apple Inc, which cornered nearly a quarter of the global smartphone market in the fourth quarter, making it the world's biggest seller.

The median forecasts from the poll of 11 analysts ranged widely between a growth of 3% and 32.2% amid uncertainties over the coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted the global supply chain and sent major economies into recession.

Exports were seen climbing 15% last month, although off a low base as the long Lunar New Year holiday fell in January last year.

In December, they beat expectations to jump 12%.

Imports were seen growing 14.7% in January, after eking out a 0.9% rise in the prior month.

The trade data will be released on Monday.

Taiwan's exports have been helped by demand for laptops and tablets to support the work-from-home trend during the pandemic.

The consumer price index (CPI) was tipped to rise just 0.04% from a year earlier, compared with a slight increase of 0.06% in December.

Inflation data will be released on Friday.