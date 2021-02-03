ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.76%)
ASC 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.42%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1%)
AVN 104.79 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.68%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1%)
EPCL 50.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.44%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.84%)
FFBL 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
FFL 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.65%)
HASCOL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.76%)
HUBC 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
HUMNL 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
KAPCO 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
MLCF 45.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
POWER 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.31%)
PPL 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.02%)
PRL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.86%)
PTC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.21 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.69%)
TRG 123.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.92%)
UNITY 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,030 Increased By ▲ 38.6 (0.77%)
BR30 26,143 Increased By ▲ 199.23 (0.77%)
KSE100 46,968 Increased By ▲ 387.4 (0.83%)
KSE30 19,579 Increased By ▲ 180.24 (0.93%)
Markets

Hong Kong stocks begin with muted gains

  • The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.19 percent, or 56.71 points, to 29,305.41.
AFP 03 Feb 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning but the gains were muted after a strong two-day rally as a rebound from last week's rout lost steam.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.19 percent, or 56.71 points, to 29,305.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.54 points, to 3,531.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.52 points to 2,401.13.

