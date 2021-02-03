Markets
Hong Kong stocks begin with muted gains
- The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.19 percent, or 56.71 points, to 29,305.41.
03 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning but the gains were muted after a strong two-day rally as a rebound from last week's rout lost steam.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.19 percent, or 56.71 points, to 29,305.41.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.54 points, to 3,531.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.52 points to 2,401.13.
US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
Hong Kong stocks begin with muted gains
Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today
Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India
Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund
Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train
Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally
Vaccine storm engulfs EU chief von der Leyen
US says too early to accept Iran proposal on reviving nuclear deal
Daniel Pearl case: SC orders Sindh govt to shift Omer, other detainees to rest houses
NBFIs: Any person facing NAB reference cannot be given key posts: SECP
Army chief for ‘peaceful’ resolution of Kashmir dispute
Read more stories
Comments