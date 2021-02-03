Hong Kong stocks begin with muted gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning but the gains were muted after a strong two-day rally as a rebound from last week's rout lost steam.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.19 percent, or 56.71 points, to 29,305.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 2.54 points, to 3,531.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching down 0.52 points to 2,401.13.