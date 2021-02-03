Punjab reports 424 fresh corona cases, 46 deaths

LAHORE: Out of 14,879 coronavirus tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours, 424 fresh Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 158,220 and fatalities to 4793 with positivity of 2.84 percent.

With the recovery of 663 more people from the virus, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 143,652. On the other hand, 1285 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered people to 502,537.

As per break up of cases and deaths due to corona in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 79,990 cases and 1,901 deaths, Rawalpindi 14,114 cases and 812 deaths, Faisalabad 8,868 cases and 431 deaths, Multan 9,175 cases and 345 deaths, Bahawalpur 4,058 cases and 140 deaths, Gujranwala 4,448 cases and 110 deaths, Sialkot 3314 cases and 137 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2153 cases and 107 deaths and Sargodha reported 2,985 cases and 129 deaths.

Sources in the primary and secondary healthcare department said on Tuesday that 189 vaccination centres were set up in Punjab where complete data of the people getting Covid-19 vaccination shall be saved.

“So far 400,000 frontline healthcare workers have been registered which include a large number of general practitioners. Gradually, the number of vaccination centres will be increased and so far 600 people have been imparted necessary training in all the 36 districts of Punjab,” the sources said, adding: “Punjab has more than 2500 ice-lined refrigerators and the support of Punjab Police has also been sought for it logistics.”

Moreover, while addressing the launching ceremony of a book on “Telemedicine” at King Edward Medical University, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said that vaccination of every Pakistani against coronavirus is the first priority of the government.

He further said that Covid-19 pandemic has shaken the foundations of even the most economically developed countries, there is still economic crisis in many countries including the United States and the United Kingdom, but the Pakistani government not only contained pandemic in limited resources but also saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy.

Lauding the role of doctors and paramedics, he said that the whole nation salutes those doctors, nurses and paramedics who have fought on the frontline in the war against Covid- 19 pandemic, and the services of these doctors and medical staff will always be remembered and cherished.

