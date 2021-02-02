Pakistan
LNG reference against former PM Abbasi adjourned till Feb 9
- The court allowed Abbasi to leave the court after marking his attendance.
02 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday adjourned liquefied natural gas (LNG) reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till February 9.
AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against Abassi, his son Abdullah, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.
The court allowed Abbasi to leave the court after marking his attendance.
After this, Abbasi’s lawyer Barrister Zafarullah conducted cross examination with the prosecution witness Hasaan Bhatti.
The court instructed the counsels of other accused to conduct cross examination with the witness on the next hearing. After this, the hearing adjourned till February 9.
PM Imran kicks off COVID-19 vaccine drive in Pakistan
LNG reference against former PM Abbasi adjourned till Feb 9
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Read more stories
Comments