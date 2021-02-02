Govt taking measures to stop malpractices in Senate elections: Faisal

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed has reiterated his government's commitment to eradicate the menace of corruption at every level.

Talking to media here on Tuesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the opposition at any cost.

He said government is taking measures to stop malpractices in the Senate elections. He urged the opposition parties to play a constructive role and support government's legislation regarding open balloting in the polls of upper house.