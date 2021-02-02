ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Feb 02, 2021
Business & Finance

Telenor's Myanmar telecoms network running as normal, CEO says

  • Phone and internet connections in the capital, Naypyitaw, and the main commercial centre Yangon, were disrupted during that time.
  • Today, the network is up in the whole country and is operated in a normal manner.
Reuters 02 Feb 2021

OSLO: Telenor's network and services in Myanmar are fully restored after the military ordered them shut in some parts of the country during Monday's coup, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke said on Tuesday.

Myanmar's military seized power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other political leaders in early morning raids.

Phone and internet connections in the capital, Naypyitaw, and the main commercial centre Yangon, were disrupted during that time.

Brekke said the military had ordered its network shut on Monday.

"Today, the network is up in the whole country and is operated in a normal manner," Brekke said in an interview, adding that the company had put together a local crisis management team, ahead of the coup.

"We were prepared as we heard rumours already on Friday, before the weekend. So we put together a local crisis management team to prepare ourselves for (the) 'worst case'," he said.

Brekke added that Telenor had not yet established a communications channel with the new authorities and that the company's top priority was to ensure the safety of employees.

Telenor entered Myanmar's telecoms market when it was opened to foreign providers in 2014.

