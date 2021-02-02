Markets
OPEC+ experts see oil market deficit in 2021 despite demand cut: document
- OPEC sees global oil demand at 97.9 million barrels per day in December 2021 under a base scenario, according to the internal document seen by Reuters.
02 Feb 2021
DUBAI: Deep production cuts by oil producers will flip the market into deficit during 2021, according to an OPEC document discussed during an OPEC+ experts meeting, despite cutting the global oil demand forecast due to rising lockdowns to contain coronavirus .
OPEC sees global oil demand at 97.9 million barrels per day in December 2021 under a base scenario, according to the internal document seen by Reuters.
PM Imran kicks off COVID-19 vaccine drive in Pakistan
OPEC+ experts see oil market deficit in 2021 despite demand cut: document
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Read more stories
Comments