ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.11%)
AVN 103.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.3%)
BOP 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.85%)
DGKC 117.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.6%)
EPCL 50.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
FFBL 27.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
HASCOL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.66%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.86%)
HUMNL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 43.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
PAEL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
POWER 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.54%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.46%)
TRG 124.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.47%)
UNITY 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 39.11 (0.79%)
BR30 25,944 Increased By ▲ 248.44 (0.97%)
KSE100 46,580 Increased By ▲ 331.89 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,399 Increased By ▲ 190.43 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Belgrade upset over Israel's recognition of Kosovo

  • Since establishing ties in 1991, the countries have maintained good relations with growing Israeli investment in the Balkan state.
AFP 02 Feb 2021

PRISTINA: Serbia's foreign minister said Tuesday the government was "not happy" with Israel's decision to recognise Kosovo, a former Serbian province whose statehood Belgrade denies and has waged a diplomatic battle to de-legitimise.

The reaction came a day after Israel and Kosovo established diplomatic ties, in what was a major victory for Pristina's efforts to gain full global recognition of the independence it declared in 2008 following a war with Serbia in the 1990s.

Kosovo has since been recognised by much of the Western world, but its rejection by Serbia's key allies Russia and China has locked it out of the United Nations.

Until Monday, Israel was another key holdout on Belgrade's side.

"We have invested serious efforts in our relations with Israel in recent years and we are not happy with this decision," Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic said Tuesday on public broadcaster RTS.

Israel's move will "undoubtedly influence relations between Serbia and Israel," he added.

Since establishing ties in 1991, the countries have maintained good relations with growing Israeli investment in the Balkan state.

In exchange for Israel's recognition, Kosovo also became the first Muslim-majority territory to recognise Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital.

The deal was brokered last year by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.

Since August 2020, Israel has normalised ties with four Arab nations under a series of deals brokered by the former US president, collectively known as the Abraham Accords.

But the majority-Muslim parties to those accords -- the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan -- have all said their diplomatic missions will be in Tel Aviv, in line with a global consensus against recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital until the Palestinian conflict is resolved.

Israel Kosovo Belgrade

Belgrade upset over Israel's recognition of Kosovo

SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections

Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad

COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters