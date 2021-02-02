Markets
Hong Kong stocks rally out of blocks
- The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.68 percent, or 485.26 points, to 29,378.12.
02 Feb 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday morning, building on the previous day's surge as investors return to their buying ways after last week's rout.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.16 percent, or 5.52 points, to 3,510.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.15 percent, or 3.44 points, to 2,365.84.
