Australia shares set to follow Wall Street higher, spotlight on RBA

02 Feb 2021
Australian shares were set to open higher on Tuesday after mining stocks drove a Wall Street rebound overnight, as retail traders rushed towards silver, while investors back home set sights on a Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting later in the day.
The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 24-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark rose 0.8% on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% at 2115 GMT.
