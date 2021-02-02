ANL 30.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
ASC 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.55%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.52%)
AVN 103.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.33%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.03%)
EPCL 50.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
FCCL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.05%)
FFBL 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.98%)
FFL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
HASCOL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.52%)
HUBC 89.60 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.09%)
HUMNL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
JSCL 30.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.97%)
KAPCO 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
PAEL 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
PPL 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PRL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-4.01%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 43.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.29%)
TRG 123.77 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.84%)
UNITY 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,966 Increased By ▲ 14.18 (0.29%)
BR30 25,890 Increased By ▲ 194.51 (0.76%)
KSE100 46,363 Increased By ▲ 115.01 (0.25%)
KSE30 19,274 Increased By ▲ 66.33 (0.35%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canadian manufacturing PMI slides to a 6-month low

Reuters Updated 02 Feb 2021

TORONTO: Canadian factory activity grew at the slowest pace in six months in January, data showed on Monday, highlighting challenges to the economy as restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic threaten to slow activity.

The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 54.4 in January, its lowest since July, from 57.9 in December but remaining well above the 50 threshold that marks expansion in the sector.

December’s reading was the highest level for the PMI since the survey began in October 2010.

“Latest data signalled another month of expansion in the Canadian manufacturing sector,” Shreeya Patel, an economist at IHS Markit, said in a statement. “Ongoing restrictions and border closures continue to pose a threat to exports and factory operations.”

The new orders index fell to 53.6 from 57.2 in December, while the measure of employment was down to 51.3 from 55.8.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has led to lockdowns in a number of Canadian provinces. The Bank of Canada expects the economy to contract in the first quarter after rebounding sharply since the first wave of the virus in the spring.

Coronavirus pandemic PMI Canadian factory activity Shreeya Patel

Canadian manufacturing PMI slides to a 6-month low

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Jul-Jan exports post 5.5pc growth YoY: Dawood

Jan CPI up 5.7pc YoY

First batch of 0.5m doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrives

Khattak’s statement, PML-N may be taken up: Cabinet to discuss economy today

$15.7bn Apple tax judgment: EU claims court errors in bid to overturn

CPEC projects: Ministers concerned at slow progress

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.