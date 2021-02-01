ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Materials push TSX higher

  • The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 230.66 points, or 1.33%, at 17,567.68.
  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 3.9% as gold futures rose 1.0% to $1,865.5 an ounce.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, buoyed by materials stocks as retail traders piled into silver in a frenzy kicked off by US social media users last week.

Silver broke above $30 an ounce for the first time since 2013 as traders switched their focus from mission "Gamestonk" and triggering fears of a multi-asset melt-up in global markets.

At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 230.66 points, or 1.33%, at 17,567.68.

Canadian factory activity grew at the slowest pace in six months in January, data showed on Monday, highlighting challenges to the economy as restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic threaten to slow activity.

Mexico's government plans to seek more than $500 million from Canadian miner First Majestic Silver Corp in what it says are owed taxes for artificially keeping its silver prices low over the past decade, two sources told Reuters.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 3.9% as gold futures rose 1.0% to $1,865.5 an ounce.

The energy sector climbed 2.0% as US crude prices were up 1.7% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.8%.

The financials sector gained 0.8%. The industrials sector rose 0.8%.

On the TSX, 199 issues were higher, while 20 issues declined for a 9.95-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 20.67 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Silvercorp Metals Inc, which jumped 28.5%, and First Majestic Silver Corp, which rose 28.1%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc fell 2.6%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was BlackBerry Ltd , down 1.9%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc, Bank Of Montreal and Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

The TSX posted 4 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 25 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 54.20 million shares.

Coronavirus TSX Toronto Stock Exchange Canada's main stock index

Materials push TSX higher

PM Imran answers citizens' questions on telephone

Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters