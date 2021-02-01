Pakistan
PM, COAS discuss matters pertaining to internal, external security
- Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.
01 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and discussed matters pertaining to internal and external security.
Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.
