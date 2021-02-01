IHC to wrap disqualification petitions against MNAs, MPAs on March 9

The Islamabad High Court on Monday ruled that it will hear and give a combine ruling against the petitions seeking disqualification of Member National Assembly (MNA)s and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA)s.

The hearing is fixed for March 9, where cases will be wrapped together so that the court can listen to other petitioners.

The development was made during the hearing of disqualification case against Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Monday.

The court has a clear stance on hearing cases against the representatives of the government.

Courts should not be used for political motives, said Chief Justice Athar Minallah. “Why should we hear cases that will eventually lead to the criticism of the courts?”

Former chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that Parliament should amend Article 62 (1)(f). If it remains the same, then all of us could be disqualified under it, the court added.

Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution is a provision requiring elected officials to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ or honest and righteous.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen were disqualified under this clause.

Chaudhry, who was present during the hearing, said that whatever has been presented in court is nothing but a classic example of blackmailing. “Courts are supposed to protect us from being blackmailed.”

Responding to Chaudhry, Justice Minallah said that the politicians should play their role in changing the blackmail culture.

It is worth to mention here that Journalist Sami Ibrahim filed a disqualification petition against the federal minister two years ago. He claimed that the minister did not disclose details of the land he owns in Jhelum in his nomination papers for the 2018 General Election.