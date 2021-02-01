World
Top U.S. diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others
01 Feb 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called on Myanmar military leaders to release civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained in overnight raids in the country, according to a statement.
Blinken said the United States expressed “grave concern and alarm” over reports of the detention of government officials and civil society leaders.
“We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8,” Blinken said.
“The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately.”
