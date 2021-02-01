ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Editorials

A tricky case

01 Feb 2021

EDITORIAL: The more the case is reconsidered the more tangled it becomes. Former ISI chief retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani had first gotten himself in trouble for the 2008 book “The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI, and Illusion of Peace” he coauthored with a former head of Indian spy agency, RAW. At the behest of the Military Intelligence, his name was placed on the Exit Control List which he challenged in the Islamabad High Court in 2019. In a latest development on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence opposed his request, explaining that his name was placed on the no-fly list for “his involvement in anti-state activities.” The perusal of the book, says the ministry, has revealed that it contained certain contents concerning the national security of Pakistan in contravention of the Official Secrets Act.

The book had elicited considerable surprise and unease, in equal measure, for the obvious reason that in it the former chiefs of the two rival spy agencies discussed and analyzed the rocky Pak-India relations in the light of their experiences that could have some ramifications for the current history. The ministry has now come up with fresh damning allegations claiming it has “sufficient cause for placing the petitioner’s name on the ECL”. The ex-ISI chief, it says, wanted to travel abroad with the intention of participating in international conferences which will have serious national security implications, citing as evidence of intentions his recently published book of fiction, “Honour Among Spies”, purportedly published “through Indian publishers/RAW supported elements” and that “he also appeared on social media on October 12 and 13, 2020 and expressed his views which cannot be well received by any patriotic citizen.”

Patriotism may not be a tangible notion, the rest of the assertions are pretty serious. They come not as careless remarks some in the political arena are used to throwing at their opponents, but constitute a well-thought-out indictment emanating from a responsible source about a highly sensitive matter. Nonetheless, if any red lines have been crossed that needs to be established through a transparent due process. Considering that ordinary citizens are routinely held to account for much milder transgressions, it is important that rule of law should prevail irrespective of anyone’s status.

ISI RAW ECL Ministry of Defence Lt General Asad Durrani

A tricky case

