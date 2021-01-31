Qureshi hopes new US administration to play role to resolve Kashmir issue

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday expressed hope that new US administration would play its effective role for solution of Kashmir issue.

While talking to media persons here, he said that issue of Jammu and Kashmir was not internal matter of India but a globally recognized dispute.

Basic human rights were being violated in the valley, Qureshi said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir was made jail for last 17 months by the Modi government.

Despite restrictions, the international community was well aware of brutalities being done on the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.

Contrary to history, now, the international media is very much vibrant on issue of IIJOK.

The foreign minister said that similarly, the Human Rights Organizations were expressing concerns on human rights violations in the occupied valley.

The Organizations were criticizing India for brutalities in Jammu and Kashmir, he pointed out.

About Daniel Pearl, the FM maintained that the government would file review petition.

He, however, hoped that family of Daniel Pearl would get justice. Responding to peace process in Afghanistan, the foreign minister said that peace in Afghanistan was not only wish but priority of Pakistan.

"The peace in Afghanistan will lead to peace in the region," he remarked .

He hoped that new US government would bring more improvement in peace process.

About India, the foreign minister stated that there was no backdoor diplomacy or chance of bilateral trade with India.

He added that Pakistan shared a dossier, containing all proofs of Indian involvement in incidents of terrorism, with United Nations and some other International bodies.

"We apprised world that India was trying to destabilize Pakistan through terror incidents", said Qureshi.

The foreign minister also informed that he along with Chinese diplomats, would receive doses of vaccines, at Islamabad International Airport, on Monday.

A special plane of Pakistan Air Force left for China to bring back first batch of COVID 19 vaccine, he added.

Initially, the vaccine doses would be given to frontline workers, he said.

He hoped that vaccine would help saving people's lives.

Qureshi, however, also urged upon masses to follow precautions against the pandemic, adding that Pakistan would control pandemic.

He stated that the world was acknowledging Prime Minister Imran for smart lockdown policy against COVID-19.

Qureshi observed that all political parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had different narratives.

PDM lacked any clear narrative, he remarked, adding now, PDM was fighting for its own survival. The political parties in PDM were disappointed and the unnatural alliance was about to collapse, he added.

Qureshi maintained that masses rejected politics of protest demonstrations. The incumbent government had no threat from PDM in parliament, he added.

The government is all set to fight no-confidence motion politically, democratically and parliamentary manner.

The foreign minister also maintained that Pakistan enjoyed deep rooted and historic friendly ties with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia always supported Pakistan, he added. Saudi Arabia helped Pakistan in balance of payment and provision of oil.

About Broadsheet inquiry, the foreign minister stated that PTI government had nothing to do with it. He, however, added that the government wanted transparent inquiry. The inquiry commission would make things clear, he hinted.

During two and half years, the incumbent government achieved numerous successes at diplomatic level.

For first time in history, economic diplomacy was activated to attract foreign investment, he added.

Responding to inflation, Qureshi observed that inflation was due to ill-conceived policies of the last government.

He also visited some parks, introduced for citizens recreational activities. Similarly, he also attended a Chehlam ceremony and also condoled with heirs of the families, whose relative died recently.