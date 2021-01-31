ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt’s tariff motion: Nepra to conduct public hearing on 4th

Mushtaq Ghumman 31 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is to conduct public hearing on the federal government's motion for proposed increase in base tariff of power Distribution Companies (Discos) by 1.95 per unit across the board on February 4, 2021. The regulator had determined Rs 3.34 per unit increase in Discos’ tariffs, but the government approved Rs 1.95 per unit.

The Government, in its Tariff Motion has conveyed to the regulator to incorporate targeted tariff differential subsidy of Rs 185 billion to ensure uniform tariff. This subsidy will be in addition to budgeted subsidy of over Rs 124 billion for Discos for the FY 2020-21, whereas the amount of subsidy for KE was Rs 25.5 billion including tariff differential subsidy of Rs 10 billion.

According to motion, the inter-Discos' tariff rationalization is not aimed at raising any revenue for the Federal Government, as it is within the determined revenue requirements of Discos consolidated in terms of section 31(4) of the Act.

Power Division maintained that tariff rationalization enables the fulfillment of the parameters set forth in the Constitution as well as the policy approved by the CCI, including; (i) the socioeconomic objectives; (ii) the budgetary targets in field; (iii) protection of low-end consumers from price escalation through provision of subsidy; and (v) maintaining uniform of tariff across the country and regions for each of the consumer categories.

Once considered and approved, it will lead to determination of 'uniform final tariff' in terms of section 31(7) of the Act, for notification by the Federal Government to the extent of modification and supersession of existing determined notified rate (inclusive of subsidy/tariff rationalization surcharge/inter-Discos tariff rationalization) in SRO 374(1)/2018 to 383(1)/2018 of March, 22, 2018 as modified by SRO 1-10 of January 1, 2019.

The Power Division noted that the Motion is being filed by the Federal Government with respect to consumer-end tariff recommendations under section 7, 31(4) and 31(7) of the Act for issuance of uniform schedule of tariff of Discos by incorporating targeted subsidy and inter-Discos tariff rationalization pursuant to guidelines for the category of each Nepra determined at notified rate (inclusive of subsidy/tariff rationalization/surcharge/inter Disco tariff rationalization).

The power minister claims that the impact of capacity payment for one year is Rs 218 billion. To recover this amount, an increase of Rs 2.18 per unit had been calculated but the government has decided to pass on only Rs 1.95 per unit.

The annual capacity payments to IPPs were Rs. 185 billion in 2013, Rs. 468 billion in 2018, Rs. 642 billion in 2019; Rs. 860 billion in 2020 and would reach Rs. 1.455 trillion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra subsidy Power Division power Distribution

Govt’s tariff motion: Nepra to conduct public hearing on 4th

Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry

Budgetary support: Borrowing stock exceeds Rs14trn

China gene firm providing worldwide COVID tests worked with Chinese military

PTA hints at making off-net calls ‘more cheaper’

Daniel Pearl review petition: Centre decides to join hands with Sindh govt

Construction of Hoshab-Awaran section: NHA approves award

Laying of ‘controversial’ gas pipeline in Karachi: Parties asked to appear before Senate body

Joint opposition to oppose govt’s proposed bill in both Houses

Senate poll ballot mode: NA Speaker, Senate chairman put their weight behind govt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.