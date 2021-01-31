ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
FPCCI president welcomes govt’s assurance on meeting energy demand

Recorder Report 31 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) emphasised that the government should involve the federation and business representatives in every decision for consultation so that together they can improve Pakistan’s economy.

While welcoming the assurance to meet the energy production demand of industries by Nadeem Baber Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum and Tabish Gohar, Special Assistant on Energy in a meeting with FPCCI & business representatives at Governor house. Appreciating the efforts of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, he hoped that the government representatives would fulfil the promises made in the meeting with the industrialist community.

Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that the FPCCI, in consultation with Employers Federation of Pakistan, Karachi Chamber and Town Associations, held a press conference at the Federation house to withdraw the decision from the government and demanded not to disconnect gas connections of the industries.

