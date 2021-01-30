Sports
PCB decides to vaccinate players for COVID-19
- After receiving the vaccines, the players would be free from the bio-bubble, which had become a necessity due to the pandemic.
- PCB also plans on getting vaccines for the officials and support staff in order to protect all individuals involved with the side.
Updated 30 Jan 2021
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday decided to administer the coronavirus vaccine on the players and officials.
As per details, after receiving the vaccines, the players would be free from the bio-bubble, which had become a necessity due to the pandemic.
They would not be bound by the limitations of the bubble after the process in completed and would be free to move wherever they please during a tournament or series.
Cricket Pakistan citing its sources reported that PCB also plans on getting vaccines for the officials and support staff in order to protect all individuals involved with the side.
Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced its plans of administrating the vaccines on various cricketers by the end of February.
Special plane to bring COVID-19 vaccine from China to Pakistan tomorrow
PCB decides to vaccinate players for COVID-19
UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals
Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31
FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths
Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus
Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake
ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn
Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition
US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict
Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region
Read more stories
Comments