Jan 30, 2021
Sports

PCB decides to vaccinate players for COVID-19

  • After receiving the vaccines, the players would be free from the bio-bubble, which had become a necessity due to the pandemic.
  • PCB also plans on getting vaccines for the officials and support staff in order to protect all individuals involved with the side.
BR Web Desk Updated 30 Jan 2021

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday decided to administer the coronavirus vaccine on the players and officials.

As per details, after receiving the vaccines, the players would be free from the bio-bubble, which had become a necessity due to the pandemic.

They would not be bound by the limitations of the bubble after the process in completed and would be free to move wherever they please during a tournament or series.

Cricket Pakistan citing its sources reported that PCB also plans on getting vaccines for the officials and support staff in order to protect all individuals involved with the side.

Earlier, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had announced its plans of administrating the vaccines on various cricketers by the end of February.

