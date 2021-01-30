ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
Govt committed to conserve national heritage, culture for future generations: Shafqat

APP 30 Jan 2021

KHAIRPUR: Federal Minister for Education & Professional Trainings and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood has said the federal government was committed to conserve rich national heritage and culture for future generations.

He expressed these views during his paid visit to Faiz Mahal Khairpur Saturday where he also attended reception hosted by Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah Secretary Inter Board Committee for Chairmen (IBCC)in his honor.

Addressing to the participants of the reception, Shafqat Mahmood narrated that Pakistan's heritage was a real asset for the nation. It was imperative to protect our heritage and civilization for future generation, he added.

He commented on the contribution of Talpur dynasty of Khairpur over protecting of national heritage.

Shafqat Mahmood extended special thanks to Dr Mallah for hosting reception in his honor at the historical heritage of Sindh.

He remarked that Dr Mallah was rendering his services significantly and proactively as IBCC head in the ministry. Earlier, Dr Mallah presented his welcome address and warmly welcomed the guests who came from Islamabad and Khairpur.

He said Shafqat Mahmood was an eminent scholar and committed professional who rendering his excellent services for the cause of promotion of education, national heritage and culture.

At the end, cultural gifts were presented to the honourable guests.

