Special plane to bring COVID-19 vaccine from China to Pakistan tomorrow

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed on Saturday that a special plane will leave for China tomorrow to bring the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine.

A statement after NCOC's daily meeting said that all necessary measures have been put in place for vaccine storage in Islamabad. The measures to transport the vaccine to various federating units particularly to Sindh and Balochistan through air have also been put into place.

A central control cell has been established at the NCOC while cells have also been set up at provincial and district levels for the vaccination drive, DAWN reported.

Last week, Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced that China has promised to provide 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan by January 31.