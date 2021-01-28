Business & Finance
Russian companies to ramp up oil refining volumes in February
- He said that due to the increase in refining activity, some producers will reduce their oil exports next month.
28 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: Russian oil producers have agreed to raise refining volumes in February to stabilize the domestic fuel market, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Thursday.
