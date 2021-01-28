Youth need modern-day facilities for international level sports competitions: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday said Pakistani youth need modern-day facilities in sports for international competitions for which the government has initiated PM 1000 Playground Project.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project led by Murad Ali Mohmand, which called on him at the National Assembly Speaker Chamber. Deputy Director Amir Mohammad Betani, Deputy Director GIS Syed Zahid Ali Shah, Director Operations Syed Thaqleen Shah and DSO Swabi Ahmad Zaman were also present.

Asad Qaiser said international standard facilities are indispensable and that is why modern facilities in sports are being ensured so that the youth can take advantage of these facilities to brighten the name of the country besides enabling Pakistan’s to regain lost glory in different Games.

The government, he said, is fully aware of the need of the youth in sports and in other sectors for which key steps have been taken which are giving positive results.

Speaker Asad Qaiser while appreciating the team of Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project said that one thousand sports facilities team are working day and night on ensuring modern-day facilities to the youth in different Games.

He also appreciated them for introducing new technologies like drone footage of the ongoing work and introducing GIS systems for ensuring transparency and quality of work. He expressed his confidence that all the projects would be completed in time and Pakistani youth would benefit from these modern facilities.

Earlier, Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand apprised the Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser about the ongoing works on the projects of Badminton Hall, Basketball, Indoor Gymnasium, construction of separate gymnasium for female for female games, Cricket Academies in Swabi.

The other projects include playground facilities in Chhota Lahore Swabi, Malikabad, Khalabat and other areas.

Speaker National Assembly directed the delegations to prepare a PC-1 of Rs. 10 million for the upgradation of Bamkhel Sports Complex.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also briefed about Bamkhel Sports Complex where all sports facilities including squash courts, basketball courts and cricket ground were provided. It was also discussed to lease 100 kanals of land along with the Bamkhel Sports Complex. Apart from this, it was also decided to hold various sports events in February and March.