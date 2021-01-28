Pakistan
NA Speaker visits Darul Uloom Haqqania
28 Jan 2021
PESHAWAR: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday held a meeting with Moulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani during his visit to Darul Uloom Haqqania.
The speaker appreciated services of Darul Uloom Haqqani for Islam. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking steps to bring all Seminaries (Madaris) into mainstream by introducing single curriculum.
He said the single curriculum would ensure equality and equal opportunities to all.
He went around various sections of the Darul Uloom including Libray and computer section and was informed about various disciplines being taught at the seminary.
