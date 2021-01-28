Business & Finance
Lundin Energy raises oil output forecast, Q4 beats expectation
OSLO: Swedish independent oil firm Lundin Energy raised its output forecast on Thursday and reported stronger than expected fourth-quarter earnings as Norway's largest oilfield Johan Sverdrup ramped up production.
Its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to $488.1 million from $382.5 million for the same period a year ago, beating the $428.2 million seen in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.
